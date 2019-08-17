Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Increased by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Stake by $1.69 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.17 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 316,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 120,396 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 22,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 426 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Resolution holds 4.75% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 9.25M shares. 14,200 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 1.41M shares. Citadel Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 763,117 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 18,708 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.33M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aew Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,446 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 34,563 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.09 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 7,142 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 36,984 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 599,233 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc holds 122,310 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Conning reported 8,880 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 732,396 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 65,772 shares. Cordasco Fin Net invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). A D Beadell Counsel holds 94,535 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 25,908 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.31% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Palouse Capital Inc owns 161,924 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 59,730 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 305,898 shares.

