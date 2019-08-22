Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Last Week

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 26,200 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 263,118 shares with $14.39M value, up from 236,918 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 326,311 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has $14 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is 5.82% above currents $13.23 stock price. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 7.24 million shares traded. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 30/05/2018 – Box: Barsamian Is Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Transcript: CNBC Exclusive: Hewlett-Packard Chairman & CEO Meg Whitman Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 11/04/2018 – Creating IT Futures Names Executives from GED Testing Service, Hewlett Packard Enterprise & TEKsystems to its Board; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 24/04/2018 – KU Leuven and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advance AI Capabilities through New Supercomputer; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 22/05/2018 – HP ENTERPRISE 2Q NET REV. $7.47B, EST. $7.40B; 23/05/2018 – The company was created in 2015 from the breakup of Hewlett-Packard; 05/03/2018 – RF lDeas Introduces First-in-Class Embedded RFID Reader for HP Healthcare Edition Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $17.72 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 65.52 P/E ratio. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services.

More notable recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Suggests It’s 31% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DXC gets $666M in HPE arbitration ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Hewlett Packard (NYSE: $HPE) to Invest $500 Million in India Over Next 5 Years and Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Announces Investment in Defendry – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cray (CRAY) HSR Antitrust Waiting Period Expires Related to HPE (HPE) Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PNFP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch owns 1.13 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ls Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 3,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr Limited owns 263,118 shares or 5.75% of their US portfolio. Basswood Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.11% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 31,269 shares. Aurora Counsel accumulated 23,993 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company owns 141,180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Hightower Advsr has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,275 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,928 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 90 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 12,212 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 4,215 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity. 24,100 shares were bought by INGRAM DAVID B, worth $1.31M on Tuesday, August 6.