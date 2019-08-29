Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Holding in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC); Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Stake by $3.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 7,935 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 561,822 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares to 559,456 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 5.51M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Assets Investment Lc reported 22,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated reported 0.44% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 320,342 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 320,494 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Whittier Com reported 66 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 451 shares. 418,398 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 92,440 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 27,636 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares to 715,417 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,536 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,317 activity.