Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Holding in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) by $633,609; Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Valuation Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 35,794 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,041 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, down from 415,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $279.86. About 377,003 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sol Management reported 6,164 shares. 52,351 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Archford Cap Strategies Limited holds 0.34% or 3,759 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Limited Com holds 1.72% or 41,323 shares. 1,494 were reported by Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru reported 0.3% stake. Epoch owns 1.33 million shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 17,639 shares. Lau Assocs Llc owns 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 850 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 4,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 160,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 62,749 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 449,825 shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 184 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 49,089 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 62,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 174,472 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 11,232 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 2,177 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Fifth Third National Bank reported 3,000 shares stake. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 39,222 shares. 797 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Stifel Fincl invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 37,260 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 2,500 shares.