Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by $2.34 Million; Earnest Partners Has Decreased Position in Bio (BIO) by $495,930

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 7,943 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,792 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42 million, down from 104,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $313.33. About 54,982 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 15.24% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BIO’s profit will be $41.36M for 56.35 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.76% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) by 34,239 shares to 169,710 shares, valued at $35.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on July, 30. SFST’s profit will be $5.80 million for 12.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.