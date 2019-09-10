Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Banner (BANR) Stake by $3.59 Million; Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 281,100 shares traded or 98.57% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 260,267 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.74 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 855,321 shares. Stieven Advisors LP invested 1.51% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Invesco Limited owns 441,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 143 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 51,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 81,539 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 123,930 shares. Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 4,150 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 146,606 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 37,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De stated it has 3,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank reported 64,500 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 202,356 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares to 325,773 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 235,869 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 15,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Victory Mngmt reported 83,743 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 11,931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 230,738 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 0.28% or 230,146 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 15,147 shares in its portfolio. 108 are held by Glenmede Na. Td Asset Management reported 33,845 shares stake.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.78 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

