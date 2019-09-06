Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake; Loews Has 0.99 Sentiment

Loews Corp (L) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 157 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 158 cut down and sold their equity positions in Loews Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 186.95 million shares, down from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Loews Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 128 Increased: 115 New Position: 42.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) stake by 11.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO)’s stock rose 0.03%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 294,173 shares with $9.11M value, down from 333,513 last quarter. Peoples Bancorp Inc now has $633.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 6,149 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 291,939 shares traded. Loews Corporation (L) has risen 7.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $14.69 billion. The firm offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $181.10M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 16.95% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation for 103,800 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 335,532 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, St. James Investment Company Llc has 4.47% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.1% in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 255,273 shares.

