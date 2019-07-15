Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake by $4.55 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Digital Realty Tr (DLR) Market Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Lifted Position

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Tr (DLR) by 112.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 39,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Digital Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 299,401 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 10,384 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $266,741 activity. On Tuesday, February 19 Suit John M II bought $35,503 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 1,300 shares. Shah Suhas R bought 182 shares worth $4,898. Rivest Jeffrey A bought 1,005 shares worth $27,135. MANUEL GAIL D also bought $16,868 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Tuesday, January 29. Deadrick Stephen J bought $6,900 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Wednesday, January 30. Proctor Gregory S JR also bought $28,690 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank accumulated 23,200 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 46,186 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 473 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corp reported 184,996 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 750 shares. Horizon Invs stated it has 9,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 1,302 shares. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Cap Advsrs has invested 0.49% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Franklin Resource holds 54,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Lc reported 51,330 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,105 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 513,906 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 2.08% or 6.29M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 369,589 shares. Whittier Co reported 3,934 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment reported 1.51% stake. Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 11,639 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Washington Trust Bank & Trust invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 41,175 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 488,986 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 4,774 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.37% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 4,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 557,944 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).