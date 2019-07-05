Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake by $4.55 Million; Shares Declined; Weber Alan W Increased Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding by $189.00 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 12,587 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.51 million market cap company. It closed at $26.38 lastly. It is down 26.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,741 activity. The insider MANUEL GAIL D bought 375 shares worth $10,748. $40,545 worth of stock was bought by Suit John M II on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 26 CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 613 shares. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $27,135 worth of stock. 250 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Deadrick Stephen J. Shares for $54,856 were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H on Thursday, February 21.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares to 389,183 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Prtnrs Llc reported 15,341 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 21,420 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 3,234 shares. Morgan Stanley has 20,725 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 13,422 shares. 265,700 are owned by Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 44,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,248 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 25,100 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Stifel owns 46,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Weber Alan W owns 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 65,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Lta invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 25,062 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1.13M shares. 849,915 are owned by Blackrock. Olstein LP has 0.3% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Teton holds 190,175 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 250,304 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 22,791 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).