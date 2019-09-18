Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Holding by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped by $468,072 Its Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 54,753 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 52,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $195.7. About 583,514 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 17,000 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl holds 0.05% or 2,566 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.08M shares. Nadler Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1,145 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,754 were reported by Caprock Group Inc. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested 0.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 72,252 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,687 shares. Assetmark stated it has 1,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.69% or 25,404 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 74,726 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,920 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.28% or 180,486 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,132 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,112 activity. $8,956 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was bought by Kim James J on Monday, June 3.

