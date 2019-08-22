Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered By $3.26 Million Its National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Position; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted By $1.35 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 464,143 shares with $15.44 million value, down from 563,036 last quarter. National Bk Hldgs Corp now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 38,604 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 757 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 2,665 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 1,908 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $893.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Legal General Gru Plc reported 61,517 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 261,469 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 39,168 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Sei Invs accumulated 274,331 shares. 198,672 are owned by Kennedy Capital. Renaissance Limited Company owns 1.52 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 18,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 739 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 9,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 561,068 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.02M shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Monster Beverage Corp stake by 6,335 shares to 6,344 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 2,487 shares and now owns 1,977 shares. First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $2200 target.