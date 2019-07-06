Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Stake in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) by $633,609; Magnetar Financial Holding in Office Depot (ODP) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 243.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 170,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 240,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 69,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 3.54M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 16,060 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,312 shares to 2,360 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 84,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,164 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 191 shares. Of Vermont owns 2,362 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amg Funds Lc has invested 0.93% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 202,900 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 417,161 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Numerixs Inc holds 157,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Aristotle Fund L P, Maine-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $61,440 activity. $5,128 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J.. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Walcott Jill A sold $11,231.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,010 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 300,481 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Cambridge Research stated it has 11,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,177 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 37,260 shares. Grp Inc invested in 0% or 16,594 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 0.02% or 29,005 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 11,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,500 were accumulated by Spark Invest Limited Liability Co. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 55,064 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

