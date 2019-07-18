Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.41 Million as Market Value Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Harris Associates LP Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 15,386 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 38,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600.67M, down from 18.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 114,496 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares to 75,536 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 41,843 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,497 shares. M&T National Bank Corp stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 12,839 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 452,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 323,792 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 15,322 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd holds 0.22% or 32,585 shares in its portfolio. Mendon Cap Advisors stated it has 1.79% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Us Bankshares De holds 7,377 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 113,512 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Atria Limited Liability Corp owns 7,928 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.13 million for 4.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 743,454 shares to 16.56 million shares, valued at $206.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 241,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 59,868 shares. 49 were accumulated by Alphamark Llc. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 52,376 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.11% or 141,926 shares in its portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd reported 51,500 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cubic Asset Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 19,325 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated invested in 340,211 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 79 shares. M&R Mngmt has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.07% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 422,570 shares. Hl Limited Co accumulated 30,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).