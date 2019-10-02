Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $1.04 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Visa (V) Stake by $568,997

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 566,184 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 173.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 1,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $169.73. About 4.23M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares to 35,118 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,362 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

