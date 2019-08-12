Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding by $933,380; Stock Value Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 219,510 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 485,781 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

