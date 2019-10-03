Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $1.04 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $363,246; Stock Price Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 9,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 157,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, down from 167,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 6.03M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 2.06M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares to 163,191 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,939 shares, and cut its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 29,229 shares to 53,086 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

