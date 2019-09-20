Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Valuation Declined; Wespac Advisors Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $3.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 87,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 18.22M shares traded or 77.79% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.04 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19,204 shares to 444,939 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,191 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Llp holds 1% or 1.85M shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.03% or 371,318 shares. Castine Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.47% or 207,176 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fjarde Ap holds 38,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory has 8,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 23,752 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated owns 3,431 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 6,527 shares. Paloma invested in 29,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Motco invested in 143 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 246,447 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co owns 10,681 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,257 shares to 5,275 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.