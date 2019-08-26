Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Position in United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) as Shares Rose; Ems Capital LP Has Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $395,008; Valuation Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 21,068 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $147.06. About 695,237 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire 31-Community Manufactured Housing Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc holds 2,637 shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt has 2.32% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 34,600 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 384,673 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP holds 14,850 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com has 1,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,289 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,942 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 10,176 shares. 17,394 were reported by Hilltop Holding. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Connable Office reported 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rampart Investment Management Communications Lc holds 18,671 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.76% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $71.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 569,900 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard reported 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc owns 92,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 53,687 shares. Farmers reported 0.07% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 40,100 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 18,400 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 152,646 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 18,275 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 11,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 88,299 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,260 shares.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.