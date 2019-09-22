Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Position by $1.36 Million as Share Price Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Position in Ugi New (UGI) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 123,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 590,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 714,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Security Bancshares C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 23,145 shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) has risen 0.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 37,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 78,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,755 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 426 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.04% or 1.15M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 19.44M shares. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,680 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 149,875 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 14,046 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 871,959 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Security Tru Commerce has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Duncker Streett Co Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com has 44,817 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 91,531 shares to 680,216 shares, valued at $179.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

