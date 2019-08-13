Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stake by $2.34 Million; Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Holder Fj Capital Management Upped Stake by $3.69 Million as Stock Value Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 11,452 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 153,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 378,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 44,662 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 9,727 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 32,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Company reported 562,754 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 21,815 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 27,003 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 379,571 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.1% or 71,032 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 528,223 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 11,772 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,724 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Banc Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 189,452 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,415 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 17,700 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corp reported 18,000 shares. 1,927 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sei owns 10,780 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Nbt Bank N A New York holds 11,812 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc by 60,608 shares to 555,392 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,287 shares, and cut its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc.