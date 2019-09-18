Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Maintains Position in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 144,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 821,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.71 million, up from 677,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 340,642 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 20,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Clover Prtnrs LP reported 2.09% stake. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 258,322 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 36,575 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 43,706 shares. Ejf Capital Llc has 0.92% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 1.81 million shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 22,402 shares. Security Tru holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 20,430 shares. Cambridge Group reported 126,738 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 246,447 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19,204 shares to 444,939 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,763 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 477,465 shares to 510,042 shares, valued at $185.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 420,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ELS Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy This For Your Dividend Growth Portfolio, Don’t Be Fooled By The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ELS Announces 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.