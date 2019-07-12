Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $1.81 Million; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Boosted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $353,220; Shares Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 731,139 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $147.97 lastly. It is down 30.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Markets holds 0.02% or 102,580 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 258,694 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Lc has invested 1.68% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 169,394 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc invested in 29,791 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 0.12% stake. Caxton Associates LP has invested 1.45% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Prudential Fin holds 0.09% or 1.60 million shares. Check Capital Management Inc Ca owns 8,500 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 50.90 million shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 222,003 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 225,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wellington Group Llp reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Legal And General Public Ltd Com invested in 298,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 7,233 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Ellington Management Group Limited owns 1,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,791 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,255 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 812,108 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity, a California-based fund reported 22,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 1,191 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Inc Llp has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 6,002 shares.

