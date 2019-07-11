Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stake by $2.34 Million; White Pine Investment Co Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 175,532 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 125 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,252 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 4,381 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 474,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 23,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 13,033 shares. Barclays Public has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8,592 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4,041 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 406,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 0.15% or 29,313 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Northern Tru holds 0% or 81,877 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on July, 30. SFST’s profit will be $5.80M for 12.54 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares to 287,480 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 26,173 shares in its portfolio. Needham Mngmt Ltd reported 1.06% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kopp Advsrs Lc invested in 17,586 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 34,371 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 3,402 shares. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Advisory Services Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartline stated it has 19,134 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd has invested 1.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 731 shares. Curbstone Fincl, New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,660 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 41 shares. Twin Cap Management invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

