Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased By $3.59 Million Its Banner (BANR) Holding; Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold their equity positions in Alimera Sciences Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 29.22 million shares, up from 28.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alimera Sciences Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 9.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 28.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 164,083 shares with $8.89M value, down from 230,501 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 74,603 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity. $6,380 worth of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) was bought by Riordan Kevin F on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp reported 24,125 shares stake. D E Shaw And reported 72,428 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,191 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 29,417 shares. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 17,349 shares. Boston Prns reported 99,258 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 7,896 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 101,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 4,373 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 1,917 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 206 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 42,304 shares. 130,079 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.65 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.27 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 1.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 390,975 shares traded or 146.26% up from the average. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) has declined 55.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM); 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain

Armistice Capital Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. for 6.94 million shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc owns 6.24 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jw Asset Management Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 413,300 shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.17% in the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 50,468 shares.

Analysts await Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alimera Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.