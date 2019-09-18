Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its United Security Bancshares C (UBFO) Stake by $1.36 Million; General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 10.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396.96M, down from 17.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.77M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale reported 0.06% stake. Hikari Pwr invested 0.41% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peapack Gladstone reported 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 29,320 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 107,452 shares stake. Howland Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,355 shares. Mai Management accumulated 6,491 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 266,045 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru has 8.62M shares. 9,197 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc. Apriem Advisors accumulated 26,557 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 47,370 shares stake. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,295 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 26,814 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 182,879 shares to 5.28M shares, valued at $1.71B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 64,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

