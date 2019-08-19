Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Position by $2.34 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose While Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 4,672 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 7,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 1.81M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited holds 3,885 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York has invested 0.65% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Palladium Prtnrs Lc reported 0.38% stake. Allstate Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,727 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 1,325 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl reported 375 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Conning accumulated 213,935 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 8,012 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.56% or 231,485 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 511,448 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Diamond Hill Management reported 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 12,082 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 114,364 shares stake.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 35,782 shares to 159,505 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 474,218 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 11,565 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Ejf Cap Llc holds 122,170 shares. Geode Limited holds 0% or 81,771 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication has invested 0.23% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 12,521 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc reported 67,293 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 2,462 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,529 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 10,504 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

