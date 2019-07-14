Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Position by $3.26 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Holding

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 87,567 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares to 96,109 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 123,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fca Corporation Tx reported 68,677 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 17,093 shares. Icon Advisers owns 35,400 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% or 96,567 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.44% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 10, Alabama-based fund reported 347,758 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% or 4,510 shares. 7,323 were accumulated by Cls Invests Ltd. Parsec Fin Mngmt reported 14,424 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt invested in 58,395 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 26,260 shares. 107,998 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Inc Tx. Apriem holds 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 12,398 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.22M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Company accumulated 0% or 770 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 19,923 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc Ny accumulated 14,936 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Vanguard Gru reported 2.76 million shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 23,761 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 389,218 shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.16% or 198,672 shares in its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Llc reported 1.56% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 169,121 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 7,589 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 4.02 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 28,200 shares.

