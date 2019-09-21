Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $681,230

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52 million shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EFSD, JDRF AND CO AGREED TO EXTEND COLLABORATION FOR EUROPEAN PROGRAMME IN TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,440 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.81 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested in 88,885 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 20,619 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 0.42% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 124,565 shares. 132,596 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fin Services Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 42 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.23% or 90,689 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 36,575 shares. Stieven Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 3.04% or 369,629 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 43,706 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 60,598 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis LP invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 6,560 were reported by Da Davidson &.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 82,713 shares to 632,704 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,853 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Cap owns 981,318 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.86% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisory Svcs Net Llc has 14,970 shares. Tekla Limited Company accumulated 253,199 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.66M shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 34,264 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.18% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 803,520 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3.12M shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability holds 17,574 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.39% or 3,602 shares. Wms Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 4,385 shares. Duncker Streett & invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Perkins Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M.