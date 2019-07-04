Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Its Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Stake by $658,800 as Market Value Declined; Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding by $4.60 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 122.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 19,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,202 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $277.95. About 69,268 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 10,164 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elizabeth Park Capital invested in 2.87% or 570,626 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 12,333 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 34,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 2.06 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 152,338 shares stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 79,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Com Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 247,510 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 1.10M shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,264 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.08M shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 28,025 shares in its portfolio.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,231 shares to 8,735 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 19,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,188 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.08 million activity. The insider MILLER PAUL DAVID sold 10,030 shares worth $2.26M. MEHRABIAN ROBERT also sold $1.83 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, January 25. VON SCHACK WESLEY W also sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares. Bobb George C III sold $1.35M worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

