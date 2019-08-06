Elizabeth Moore an Insider in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Purchased 25 Shares of the Company; Medley Capital Has 0.61 Sentiment

Medley Capital Corp (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 23 reduced and sold their stock positions in Medley Capital Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 11.55 million shares, down from 12.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Medley Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $4,334 was made by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, June 30. 54 shares valued at $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. 25 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,101 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. On Sunday, June 30 McAvoy John bought $5,218 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 59 shares. Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $846 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. de la Bastide Lore also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 2.42 million shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 95,436 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc reported 9,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 6,426 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,374 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 33,785 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 12,116 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 158,499 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.02% or 23,431 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 26,045 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 11,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Ltd Com accumulated 21,800 shares. Commerce Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.90 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

The SVP & General Counsel of Consolidated Edison Inc and company’s insider Elizabeth Moore paid for 25 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company based on $87.4 a share. These insider shares are valued at around $2,184 U.S. Dollars. This is not her first insider trade, in the last month, she acquired another 53 shares worth $4,687 USD. Elizabeth Moore has rights to about 0.01% of Consolidated Edison Inc’s market capitalization or 41,586 shares. This transaction was performed on 05-08-2019. A public form filed with the U.S. SEC and is available online here, gives more details of the transaction.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $87 highest and $78 lowest target. $84.17’s average target is -1.53% below currents $85.48 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Friday, February 22. UBS has “Hold” rating and $87 target.

More notable recent Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sierra, MCC and MDLY Amend Merger Agreements Which Would Create Leading Internally Managed BDC with Enhanced Scale, Diversified Credit Investment Platform and $4.7 Billion In Assets Under Management – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTION/Medley Capital Corporation Commences Go Shop Process In Accordance With Amended Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/29: (TYME) (MCC) (MYL) Higher; (LXRX) (ONDK) (CTB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medley Capital Corporation Announces March 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medley Capital Corporation’s Shareholders Re-Elect Arthur Ainsberg and Seth Taube To Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 86,453 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 7c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – MCC, KU Sign Agreement to Advance Pathways for Kansas City Students; 25/05/2018 – MCC MEILI CLOUD COMPUTING 000815.SZ SAYS GENERAL MANAGER TIAN SHENGWEN RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 10/04/2018 – REG-Medley Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 18/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Dorinda Medley Explains `RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Falling Out; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $7.02 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $148.72 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.