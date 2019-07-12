Elisabeth Rankin Paid for $162 Worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Stock; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc acquired 47,125 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s stock declined 8.49%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 472,750 shares with $41.99 million value, up from 425,625 last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. now has $14.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 527,398 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 85,725 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com reported 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Capital Invsts invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 16,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,697 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 572,558 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ptnrs Llc holds 274,505 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 474,361 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Temasek (Private) accumulated 2.37 million shares. Colony Gru Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,203 shares. 44,343 were accumulated by Century Companies. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 5,947 shares. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 135,000 shares. Commerce State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 7,043 shares. 103,101 are held by Kbc Gp Nv.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stake by 19,535 shares to 368,638 valued at $90.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Okta Inc. stake by 46,680 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.44 million activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold $375,160.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 37,192 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.51 million activity. Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor had bought 2 shares worth $108. Rankin Claiborne Read III bought $577 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 13. Kuipers Evelyn R bought $195 worth of stock or 3 shares. The insider Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III bought $195. 7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $455 were bought by Rankin Julia L. On Tuesday, April 9 BUTLER HELEN RANKIN bought $73,611 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 1,133 shares. Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002 bought 5 shares worth $312.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Group Inc reported 6,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 61 are held by Bluemountain Mgmt Llc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 155,128 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 27,900 shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 21,368 are owned by Johnson Counsel Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 22,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 23,187 shares. Citigroup holds 20,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 5,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res holds 0.01% or 226,386 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 874,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Elisabeth Rankin, shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc is the insider, OctaFinance want to disclose transactions for. Mr. Elisabeth submitted a form with the DC-based SEC making public a transaction for 3 shares of the ‘s company, the one she is an insider in. At the time of the buying transaction, the average market stock price of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc was $53.9, making the purchase worth $162 US Dollars. She also bought 20 shares with a market value $1,054 USD in the last month. Mr. Elisabeth at the moment possess 23,882 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the company’s total market cap.

