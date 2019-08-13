Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Its Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Stake Maintained by Martin Currie Ltd

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.61. About 1.28 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Will Buy ARMO Biosciences For $1.6 Bln — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022173 Company: ELI LILLY CO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 35,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 128,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 93,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 298,122 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board

