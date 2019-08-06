Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined While Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Position by $735,816; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Position by $3.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 22.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 222,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, down from 228,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 2.93 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Liver Cancer Treatment — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares to 75,663 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Ins accumulated 1.43M shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12.79% or 260,132 shares. Laffer Invests owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,366 shares. Hightower Lta owns 227,567 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). House Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 326,423 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,952 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.79% or 54,532 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 15,171 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP owns 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,300 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 201,937 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 11.02 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Gru has 800 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.55% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has 1.47 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 35,828 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,549 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd holds 0.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 15,571 shares. Kistler invested in 732 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Grp holds 0.14% or 280,579 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Miller Inv Lp has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Federated Pa invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.