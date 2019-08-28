Eli Lilly (LLY) Holder Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $579,468; Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) Position Boosted by Scopus Asset Management Lp

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23 million, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.71 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 49,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 50,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $157.83. About 563,872 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 18,965 shares to 420,202 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

