Eli Lilly (LLY) Holder Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Position; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed by $901,559 Its Position

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 31,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 37,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 3.52 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.17M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares to 77,952 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

