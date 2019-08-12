Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position by $5.38 Million as Stock Declined; Kb Home (KBH) Holding Maintained by Jump Trading Llc

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 41,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 197,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.59 million, down from 238,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.08M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 170,478 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 191,563 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc invested in 0.01% or 14,808 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 105,417 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Signaturefd Limited holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 2,049 shares. 48 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Ameritas Investment holds 32,403 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 200,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 76,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 253,509 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Com holds 16,541 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0.02% or 3.22M shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,877 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,031 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kirr Marbach & Com Ltd In has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). King Luther Corp accumulated 0.04% or 36,937 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 46,268 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 330 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability invested in 4,915 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 115,293 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us owns 455,199 shares. North Star Inv owns 14,970 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co Ny stated it has 2,912 shares. Amer Invest Services holds 0.12% or 2,900 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.31% or 19,067 shares. Prescott Cap Llc holds 3,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 0.09% or 3,693 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 30,483 shares.