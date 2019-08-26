Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Holding by $735,816 as Shares Declined; Holder James Investment Research Has Raised Deluxe (DLX) Stake

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 10,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 56,593 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 186,564 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 222,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, down from 228,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 1.93M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: First Positive Phase 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Trial in Biomarker-Selected Population; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 6,980 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 8,115 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Assetmark has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated stated it has 28 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,684 shares. 165,900 are held by Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Orrstown Fin Services Inc accumulated 165 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 51,314 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 97,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Freestone Hldgs Ltd Company invested in 0.65% or 249,842 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 27,700 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) by 18,464 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,048 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. $20,067 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 110,300 shares to 236,100 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

