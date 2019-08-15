Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holder Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Position by $402,867; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Value Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Position by $49.08 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.08M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,745 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, up from 3,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 2.03M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

