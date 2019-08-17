Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding; Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) Holder Park National Increased Stake by $2.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Park National Corp increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (DIS) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 22,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,350 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 289,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 04/04/2018 – Terns Pharmaceuticals Acquires Global, Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize Three NASH Assets from Lilly; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REPORTS ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA PHASE 3 RANGE STUDY; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5,552 shares to 56,098 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,617 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 423,042 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,088 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York reported 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,317 are owned by Fcg Limited Liability. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 3,369 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.92% or 316,795 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Communications stated it has 13,318 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 55,539 shares. Jet Cap Invsts Ltd Partnership owns 45,792 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.19% or 40,195 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.74% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. S&Co holds 2,940 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 58,266 shares. Moreover, Novare Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 31,230 shares or 1.41% of the stock.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,571 shares to 51,680 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 7,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.