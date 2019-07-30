Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Decreased Position as Share Price Declined; Crane Co (CR) Valuation Rose While Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.52 Million

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 2.96 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files Form 10-Q; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,850 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 422,338 shares traded or 24.42% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83M for 13.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares to 124,597 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 565,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sterling Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 312,580 shares. Cls Invs Llc reported 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,951 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 2,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 9,405 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Millennium Management Lc owns 99,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Acadian Asset Management Llc accumulated 517 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 90,600 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.35% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 2,687 shares. 36,482 are held by Arizona State Retirement System.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. 302 shares were bought by Cook Donald G, worth $24,950 on Friday, February 1.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,593 shares to 66,200 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,732 shares. Capital Guardian reported 574,870 shares. Aldebaran Finance owns 5,850 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.01% or 966 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.51% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 13,935 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 264,854 shares. 135,675 are held by Investec Asset North America. First Foundation Advisors reported 3,469 shares. Winslow Limited Liability Company holds 1.74M shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. L And S Inc invested in 46,090 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 68,039 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 46 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.