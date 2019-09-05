Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Cut Holding; Mackay Shields Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Cut by $599,544

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 25/04/2018 – Lilly Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 16,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 108,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 124,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 584,039 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement

