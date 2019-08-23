Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Share Price Declined While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Its Position by $1.13 Million; Moon Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $84.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 72,608 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 81,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Liver-Treatment Candidate Meets Clinical Targets; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88M, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 880 shares to 57,076 shares, valued at $3.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 32,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited holds 0.09% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 2.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 58,029 are owned by Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Holding reported 230,592 shares stake. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 530 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 8,900 shares. Acg Wealth holds 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 59,353 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd accumulated 240 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 182,758 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability holds 23,823 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc has 39,874 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,793 shares. 14,955 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability Com. Reik And Communication Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has 2,273 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 1,652 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 17.99 million shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv owns 513,137 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services invested in 0.39% or 7,856 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 15,571 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Lc holds 51,977 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd reported 242,866 shares stake. Amer Century Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hightower Lta stated it has 88,052 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt Com holds 106,691 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 13,935 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Investments Llc has 0.73% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2.40 million shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million.