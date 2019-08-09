Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holder Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Its Position; Greystone Managed Investments Maintains Position in Rogers Communications (RCI)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 120,048 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 1.51M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Receive Exclusive Worldwide License to Sigilon’s Afibromer Technology for Islet Cell Encapsulation; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 20,209 shares to 57,880 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 216,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers dips as profits mark narrow Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,400 shares to 714,263 shares, valued at $135.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 14,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $26.97M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

