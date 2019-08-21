Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holder Amalgamated Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $725,625; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Has Raised Its Stake

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 609,757 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $111.72. About 545,493 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Effective Tax Rate 15.5%; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 30,445 shares to 928,297 shares, valued at $29.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 14,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,450 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 3,008 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 0.95% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Legacy Private reported 0.16% stake. Amp Capital Invsts owns 400,968 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Lc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 45,600 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 4,436 are owned by Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Company. Wesbanco National Bank owns 29,292 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust stated it has 1,313 shares. Sadoff Inv Lc has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,440 shares. Stifel holds 0.1% or 284,373 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 329 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 4,075 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

