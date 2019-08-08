Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Holder Amalgamated Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $725,625 as Shares Declined; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increased Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Position

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 1.20M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16,196 shares to 98,638 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 1,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.43% or 11,387 shares in its portfolio. Burney reported 119,008 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 220,201 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,784 shares. Capital Intll Ca has 0.37% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Glenmede Na owns 964,019 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 423,783 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 8,000 shares. First City Mngmt holds 1.83% or 19,577 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 16,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northpointe Cap Lc owns 0.66% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 16,254 shares. 55,499 were reported by James Invest Research. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 19,813 shares.