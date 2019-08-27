Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.28M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 2.71M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 54,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 602,552 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 606,492 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $88.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 19,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $53.84 million activity. $25.35M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,904 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited owns 215,531 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advsr Asset Management has 103,643 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 3.27 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 0.09% or 6,745 shares. Farmers Tru owns 1.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 30,285 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 344,518 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 11,067 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,500 shares. Jones Cos Lllp owns 6,605 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 122,365 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 804 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Receives US FDA Approval for Taltz® (ixekizumab) for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 27,899 shares to 475,884 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 293,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 941,683 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).