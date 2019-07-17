Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Upped Holding by $1.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $317,421

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 291,328 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: First Positive Phase 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Trial in Biomarker-Selected Population; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 3.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.13% or 41,135 shares. Johnson Fincl Group owns 5,585 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.35% or 61.08M shares. Tcw Gru has 23,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Company invested in 35,225 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Monarch Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,175 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 669,956 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Df Dent Com Inc stated it has 7,264 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability accumulated 7,820 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 400,400 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sigma Counselors Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 1,882 shares. 13,417 were reported by Asset Mngmt. Edge Wealth Llc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Coastline Trust Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,615 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval of Fast Track Designation for Empagliflozin for Treatment of Chronic Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Judge Rules Against Trump Proposal Forcing Pharma Companies To Disclose Drug Prices In Commercials – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “G1 Therapeutics Looks Forward To Myelopreservation Opportunity In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.88% or 78,716 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett And Com holds 1.6% or 58,882 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Gp Inc owns 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18 million shares. Asset One Limited reported 3.89 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap has 70,060 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 2.26M are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 1% or 21,778 shares. C Holdings A S owns 4.07 million shares. Iron Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,515 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 0.29% stake. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 94,397 shares or 6.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As owns 3.69 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).