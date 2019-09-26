Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Burlington Stores (BURL) Valuation Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Stake by $8.57 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 3.00 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 50,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 63,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 114,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 642,770 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,850 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has 1.52% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Shine Advisory Service Inc has 1,414 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 534 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,358 shares. Wheatland Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,841 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 4,327 shares. First Retail Bank accumulated 0.51% or 66,442 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 46,871 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 5.06 million shares. Moreover, Accredited has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,117 shares. Transamerica Advisors has 6,201 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 14,970 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.38% or 11,734 shares in its portfolio.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 7,681 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,531 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 12,634 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 7,881 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 21,666 shares. Axa accumulated 0.01% or 11,042 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 14,460 shares. 193,301 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 250 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 7,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 3,318 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Landscape Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 5,777 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability owns 700,000 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp reported 434,318 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 212,493 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $181.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 43,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.