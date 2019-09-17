Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Upped Position; As Walmart Com (WMT) Market Value Rose, Green Square Capital Decreased Its Position by $589,600

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 919,434 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 10/05/2018 – Walmart chief hunts for more deals after Flipkart investment; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.27. About 387,888 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 22,458 shares to 86,650 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 14,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Service Automobile Association owns 0.27% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 992,978 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lifeplan has 507 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 113,272 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 110,478 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Middleton And Communication Inc Ma has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fragasso Gp reported 32,856 shares stake. Moreover, Ashfield Partners Lc has 0.91% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Allied Advisory invested in 91,912 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 3,545 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 12,216 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.48% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0.74% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5.42 million shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 20,290 shares. First Foundation invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,957 shares stake. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.2% or 103,282 shares. Ht Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). S&Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,995 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited reported 132,660 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 910,101 shares. 6,745 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. 55,800 are owned by Andra Ap.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of stock or 205,000 shares.