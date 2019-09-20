Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company 116 4.61 N/A 2.71 40.19 Gilead Sciences Inc. 65 3.80 N/A 4.54 14.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eli Lilly and Company and Gilead Sciences Inc. Gilead Sciences Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Eli Lilly and Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Eli Lilly and Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.18 beta means Eli Lilly and Company’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eli Lilly and Company. Its rival Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.5 respectively. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and Gilead Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 2 2.50 Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Eli Lilly and Company has a 9.37% upside potential and an average target price of $127.25. Competitively Gilead Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $77.2, with potential upside of 15.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Gilead Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eli Lilly and Company and Gilead Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85% Gilead Sciences Inc. -1.68% -3.41% 1% -6.17% -14.15% 4.75%

For the past year Eli Lilly and Company had bearish trend while Gilead Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Gilead Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.